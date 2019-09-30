Ken Morrison was born on July 19 1932 in Wills Point, Texas and went to be with Our Lord peacefully on September 6th 2019 at home in Montgomery Texas, surrounded by many family members. He was preceded in death by his father and mother, H. H. Morrison and Pearl Bass Morrison, Sister Jeanette Ethridge and her husband Earl Ethridge. After serving in the United States Air Force he worked for East Texas Telephone Company, then he moved to Irving Texas and worked for General Telephone for 18 years. Later in 1972 he took a job with Conroe Telephone which later changed to Consolidated Telephone Company which he retired from in 1994. Kenneth leaves behind his wife of 57 years Carol Wilson Morrison, Daughter Randee Glass Alders and husband Steve, Son Robert (Rob) W. Glass and wife Kathy, Son Micheal Kevin Morrison and wife Lisa, One niece Sandy Ethridge Collins and husband Mike. 10 Grandchildren, 32 Great grandchildren, and, 11 Great Great grandchildren and many close friends. A celebration of life will be planned and announced at a later date.