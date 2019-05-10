Kenneth Neal Polk of Willis, beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, & friend to all, passed away at the age of 69 in the early morning hours of May 5 th 2019 at home surrounded by his family and loved ones. Kenneth was born in Houston TX on March 4, 1950 to Maurice & Myrtle Polk. He was raised by his grandparents Walter & Mattie Hall in Madisonville TX.

He was a part of the Madisonville graduating class of 1968, then enlisted in the US Army at age of 19 and proudly fought for his country in Vietnam. He worked as a Millwright out of the Houston local 2232 for 44 years. He enjoyed working, fast cars, camping, collecting guns, photographing & feeding the wildlife, traveling, giving to the church, and spending time with his family.

Kenneth gave his life to the Lord on August 17, 2005 at his home church, The Ark.

He married two beautiful women in his life and they raised the families together, first Carla Key & spent the remaining years of his life with Vicky Lynn Polk. He had 4 children, Mary Polk Pitre, Christy Polk Mindiola, Joshua Neal Polk, and Jillian Leigh Polk. Kenneth left behind 10 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. Also leaving behind all 6 of his younger siblings, four brothers; Johnny, Roy, Keith, Gordon, and two sisters; JoAnn Holland & Donna Davis. Along with many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00pm Monday May 13 th at Cashner Funeral Home in Conroe TX. Family visitation will be at noon and friends at 1:00pm. Flowers and condolences can be offered at 801 Teas Road, 77303.

