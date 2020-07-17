Kenneth was born September 15, 1932 to Emmitt B. Everitt and Ruby Dabney Everitt, in Evergreen, TX. A beloved husband - the very best ever - a father, brother and friend.

He is survived by his best friend and wife of 60 plus years, Mary Purswell Everitt; their sons, Kenneth Robert Everitt (Bobby) and his wife Michelle Flowers and their sons, Levi, Garrett and Matthew; Jackie Wayne Everitt and his wife Lisa Banning Everitt and their children, Keith Wayne Everitt and wife Amy and their children Victoria and Jade, and Stephanie Everitt Muckleroy and her husband Mike and their children Kaitlyn and Garrett; and his son Michael Everitt and his wife Ann and their children Michael, Robert, Craig, Travis and Christina and their families. He is also survived by his brother Donald Everitt and his wife Janie and their family and his brother Robert (Bob) Everitt and his family. He is also survived by his sister-in-law, Sue Everitt and his grandson, Nolan.

Kenneth was preceded in death by his parents, his beloved son, Dennis Thomas Everitt, his brothers, Emmitt (Bert), William (Bill), his sister, Lelabelle Whatley and his twin sister, Kathlyn Jones.

Kenneth honorably served his country in the Army during the Korean era. He retired from Cameron Iron Works/Wyman Gordon after 32 years of service. Kenneth was a member of the NRA, the American Legion and the international Association of Machinist and Aerospace Workers, Local 15.

Kenneth has chosen cremation and there will be no service.

In lieu of usual remembrances, please take your loved one to lunch and enjoy your remaining years, may they be long ones with good health and much love.