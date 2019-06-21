Kirsten Jean Lauterbach Pierard, 47, passed away in the early morning hours of Sunday, June 16, 2019, at her home in The Colony, Texas.

She was born in Austin, Texas, and was a graduate of Conroe High School and Stephen F. Austin State University. When she was 8 years old, she was preceded in death by her mother Karen Nielsen Lauterbach.

Left to mourn her are her adored and devoted husband, Thierry Pierard, of The Colony, Texas; parents Bo and Ann Lauterbach of The Woodlands, Texas; step-brother Stefan Eling and his wife Pamela Eling of Savannah, Georgia, and their children Taylor Eling and Matthew Eling; her father-in-law and mother-in-law Regis and Myriam Pierard of Perpignan, France; and her husband's sister Anne-France Pierard of Estinnes-au-Mont, Belgium.

A Celebration of Life will be held in Dallas in late July. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Kirsten's favorite charity, Texas CARES, a cat adoption and rescue organization. A fierce opponent of animal cruelty, Kirsten tirelessly volunteered with Texas CARES for 20 years and is honored on their home page. Memorials may go to Donate-Texas CARES www.texascares.org.