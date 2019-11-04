Larry Crow

Larry Gillis Crow, age 72, of Magnolia, Texas passed away on Saturday October 19, 2019. Larry was born March 19, 1947 in Laredo, Texas to Isaac James and Mabel Doris Crow.

Larry was a Vietnam veteran with the U.S. Navy, survived a double lung transplant and won a battle with cancer. He was truly a fighter. He will be dearly missed by those who knew him.

His son Paul Quincy Crow precedes Larry in death.

He is survived by his loving wife, Nancy Crow, daughters Lara Helka and Deanna Rollins, and sons Judson Crow and Darin L. Daniels.

A graveside service for Larry will be held Thursday, November 7, 2019 at 11:15 AM at Houston National Cemetery, 10410 Veterans Memorial Dr, Houston, Texas.

In lieu of flowers, please make donation in Larry's name to The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center at www.mdanderson.org

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.metcalffuneraldirectors.com for the Crow family.


Published on yourconroenews.com from Nov. 4 to Nov. 17, 2019
