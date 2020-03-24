Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Larry D. Moore. View Sign Service Information Graveside service 11:00 AM McAdams cemetery Send Flowers Obituary

Larry Donald Moore was born in Borger, Texas on February 12, 1948 to Donald and Ella Mae Moore. He passed away in Willis, Texas on March 24, 2020 at the age of 72. Larry grew up in Freeport, Texas where he attended school and graduated from Brazosport High School. He was a member of First Baptist Church in Freeport where he accepted Christ at an early age. After high school, Larry attended junior college in the area where he met his future wife, Suzette Gustine. He also worked at Houston Natural Gas Company and Dow Chemical. In 1971, Larry and Suzette married and he continued working at the gas company and she worked at The Brazosport Facts. In 1973 they moved to Huntsville, Texas to complete their education at SHSU. Larry became an elementary P.E. teacher and taught at Anderson Elementary School in Conroe, Texas for almost 30 years. They lived in Huntsville for many years. In 1978, their only child, Monica, was born. She grew up in Huntsville. After Monica married and had a child, Larry and Suzette moved to Willis to be near their grandchild. Larry and Suzette remained members of Fellowship of Huntsville Church even after moving to Willis. Larry was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife, Suzette Moore. Also surviving him are his daughter and son-in-law, Monica and Billy Stanley of Willis and three wonderful grandchildren, Karley (14), Ashton (12) and Davin (10). Other survivors include his sisters-in-law Temi Woodward of Willis, Sib Carpenter of LaPorte and several cousins who were very dear to him. A graveside service will be held on Thursday, March 26 at McAdams cemetery at 11:00 a.m. Pastors C.F. Hazelwood of Fellowship of Huntsville and Chris Gober of First Montgomery Church will conduct the service. A celebration of Larry's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that you make a gift in Larry's memory to the Care Center of Huntsville (Pregnancy Care Center) or to Hope's Bridge in Huntsville or Montgomery. Larry will be remembered for his gregarious personality, his sense of humor, his love of Bluebell ice cream and the poetry he wrote. He will be dearly missed by his family, neighbors and friends. Memorial condolences to the family may be made at www.shmfh.com

Published on yourconroenews.com from Mar. 24 to Apr. 6, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Courier of Montgomery County Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close