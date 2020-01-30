Larry Dewain Brasher, age 77, died on January 28, 2020 in Conroe, Texas after battling cancer and Alzheimer's. Larry was surrounded by his loving daughters and a caring team from Woodhaven Senior Living and Devotion Hospice.

Larry was born on October 26, 1942 in Lexington, Tennessee to William and Maxine Brasher. He was loved by his parents and adored by his grandparents, Robert and Jewel Brasher, whom he called Pop and Mama Jo. Larry worked hard to help his family farm and run cattle. He graduated from Decaturville High School in 1961 and was named Class Valedictorian. He was president of the Beta Club and captain of the Decaturville Rams football team.

Larry married Gail LeMay on September 8, 1963 in Decatur County. They were married for fifty three years and had two daughters and four grandchildren. Larry attended the University of Tennessee and graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering in 1965.

Larry's first job was with Humble Oil, which later became Exxon, for whom he worked until his retirement.

Larry's job took our family to places in Alabama, Louisiana, as well as oversees in Norway and England. In 1982, it brought them to The Woodlands, Texas where they resided until his retirement. After retirement, they spent time in Waco, Texas and Lexington, Tennessee before settling in Montgomery, Texas.

Larry enjoyed traveling, eating new foods, time with his family, and being outside doing woodwork or simply taking long walks. His family will always remember him as a loving, supportive father and a faithful man to the Lord, our God. He had a wonderful sense of humor, loved dogs, and enjoyed reading.

He is survived by his sister, Dian Brasher; his daughters, Michelle Swanson (husband Lloyd) and Laura Sampson (husband Robert); his grandchildren, Craig Swanson, Kyle Swanson, Noah Sampson, and Catherine Sampson.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Gail, on July 27, 2017 and is now at peace and with her again in heaven.

A visitation is scheduled for Sunday, February 2nd from 2:00 to 4:00 at Forest Park Cemetery The Woodlands. The funeral will take place on Monday, February 3rd at 2:00 at Forest Park Cemetery. Mary Tumulty of the First Methodist Conroe Church will officiate. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Larry's life.