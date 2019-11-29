Our beautiful daughter, Laura Ann Criel passed away on November 25th, just shy of her 34th birthday. The Lord wanted her to celebrate her birthday in heaven with Him. She was born in Joliet, Illinois and moved to Park Ridge, Illinois where she attended St. Paul of the Cross Catholic School. She moved with her family to Montgomery, Texas when she was 13 years old and finished school at Sacred Heart Catholic School in Conroe. She attended Incarnate Word Academy high school and completed her Associate Degree from Lone Star College.

During her lifetime, Laura continued to touch the lives of everyone she met with her loving smile and kind heart. Laura's health always presented a challenge to her, but her determination and perseverance never stopped her. She volunteered and worked many hours for the YMCA both in Chicago and Houston. She also worked as the college registrar for Springfield College, Houston campus.

The loves of her life were her beautiful daughter, Rebeka Marie and her partner Alvaro Gonzalez. Together they created many special memories that will be held close to our hearts. She was preceded in death by her grandfather, James B. Hickey Sr. of Joliet and grandparents, Ted and Laura Criel of Chicago, Illinois. Laura is survived by her parents, Ted and Paula Criel of Montgomery, Texas, her loving sister, Kate Huddleston and her husband, Paul of Willis, Texas. She is also survived by her Grandmother, Diane Hickey of Joliet, Illinois and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins from across the United States. Laura loved her family deeply and was never happier than when she was with all of them celebrating life.

Laura was an inspiration to all who met her. She loved life and lived it to the fullest never backing down but always pressing forward despite her physical challenges. Laura had a way of brightening a room when she entered and touching the hearts of everyone she met. Her eyes would sparkle, and her generous heart would embrace all who crossed her path. She will always hold a very special place in our hearts and will be sorely missed.

We want to thank all the Doctors and Nurses at the Houston Methodist Liver Transplant center. Without them, we would not have had 11 extra years with Laura. A special thank you to Dr. Mark Ghobrial who was sent to us by God to take care of Laura during her long illness.

A visitation for Laura will be held Tuesday, December 3, 2019 from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Metcalf Funeral Directors, 1801 E White Oak Terrace, Conroe, Texas. A rosary will occur at 7:00 PM. The Mass of the Resurrection will occur Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 109 N Frazier St, Conroe, Texas. An interment will occur at Garden Park Mausoleum, 801 Teas Road, Conroe, Texas. All are invited to come and celebrate Laura's beautiful life with her family and friends.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Laura's name to the Sherrie and Alan Conover Center for Liver Disease, The Houston Methodist Hospital Foundation, P.O. Box 4384, Houston, Texas 77210-4384 so that others may have the gift of life as Laura did.