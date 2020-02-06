On February 4, 2020, Laura "Joan" Long completed her God given days here on earth and entered into her eternal home in Heaven.

Born January 27, 1937 to C.W. "Bill" and Laura West in Greenville, Texas, she had just recently celebrated her 83 rd birthday.

Joan was married to Doyle L. Long for 64 years. Together they raised to sons Randy Long and Charles "Bubba" Long. In 1966, Doyle and Joan took a leap of faith and opened Long Air Conditioning Inc. working tirelessly side by side they built a successful family business that is still part of the Conroe Community. Joan had a work ethic like no one else, never wanting to retire, she was still working until her last days.

If you knew Joan, you knew that she was an avid Elvis and Joe Montana fan. She also loved to gamble at the casinos every change she got, but the deer lease in South Texas was where she and Doyle loved to spend time the most, even being a world traveler, that was the place she enjoyed the most. Joan was also a Buffalo Masonic Eastern Star 554 Member.

She is preceded in death by her parents, C.W. "Bill" and Laura West; brother, C.H. "Sonny" West and son, Charles W. "Bubba" Long.

Joan is survived by her husband, Doyle L. Long; son, Randy D. Long and wife Starla; grandchildren, Corey Long and wife Lisa, Colby Long, Cody Long and wife Maria, Mistie Long Sobral and husband Thiago, Macie Long Sobral and husband Lucas; as well as nine great grandchildren.

Visitation with family will be on Sunday February 9, 2020 from 2:00pm to 4:00pm at Cashner Funeral Home in Conroe, Texas. The funeral service will be on February 10, 2020 at 2:00pm at Cashner Funeral Home with the graveside service immediately following in Garden Park Cemetery.

The family wishes to extend a heartfelt thank you to the Dr's and nurses at Methodist Hospital in The Woodlands and Cornerstone of Conroe for their compassionate and loving care during her illness. We are also grateful for her friends, Barbara, Linda, Pat and all the others that took the time to come by and visit.

There will be a brief reception following the graveside service at the Conroe VFW hall because we all know Joan loved a party.

In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that you donate to a .