Lawrence "Ricky" Edward Jackson 68, born to C B & Oretha Jackson June 9, 1952 in Shiro, TX. Ricky as he was known by many put in a change of address on November 10, 2020. Gone but, never forgotten. There will be visitation on Friday 12-6 @ Collins & Johnson. Graveside service will be held at Golden Gate Cemetery on Saturday, November 21, 2020 @ 11:00am. Rev A R Shelton, eulogist & officiant.



