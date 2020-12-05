On Monday, November 30, 2020, Lawrence Robert Wilks, loving husband and father, left his earthly home and entered into Heaven at the age of 87. He was born on October 4, 1933 in McAllen, TX.
He is preceded in death by his father, Lawrence James Wilks; mother, Lela Mae Sternberg; step father, Harvey Sternberg; sister, Valda Mae Walker; and brother, Harvey Paul Sternberg.
He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Alice Wilks; daughters, Jennifer Wilks and husband, Darrell Rickman, and Phyllis Wilks; son, Bobby Wilks and wife, Sherry; sister, Helen Robbins and husband, Louis; brothers, Wallace Sternberg and wife, Carolyn and Louis Sternberg and wife, Deanna.
Lawrence loved the Lord with all his heart and he will be dearly missed.
A visitation will be held on Friday, December 4, 2020 from 12 pm to 2 pm at Sam Houston Memorial Funeral Home in Montgomery, TX. Funeral services will begin at 2 pm at the funeral home with burial immediately following at New Montgomery Cemetery in Montgomery.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Billy Graham Association. To leave condolences for the family, you may visit www.shmfh.com
