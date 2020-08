Or Copy this URL to Share

Lenora Session 76, born in Nacogdoches,TX, December 31,1943 passed away on July 28,2020 surrounded by her family. Visitation, Friday 12-6 @ Collins & Johnson. Services, Saturday 11:00 am @ East Side COC, 201 Booker T Washington St, Conroe,TX. Elder Jimmy Johnson,eulogist & officiant. Interment Golden Gate Cemetery, Conroe,TX



