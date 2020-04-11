age 89, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on April 1, 2020. She was born on December 14, 1930 in Brownfield, Texas. She grew up during the Depression and World War II. Due to a serious injury to her father, Flem, she acquired her driver's license when she was 12 years old so she could help her mother's business.

Lee moved with her family to New Mexico and attended high school there. She graduated from Hot Springs High School in New Mexico and took some college courses at New Mexico A&M. She also met her future husband, Jimmie, at college in Las Cruces, New Mexico. She asked him out to have a coke for their first date. They were married on April 30, 1949 and lived together and loved each other for 70 years.

Lee was a professional home maker. She stayed home to take care of her husband and raised three children. She taught the kids the value of a loving family and true compassion. She encouraged them all to excel in life. She was also a strong believer and proud Christian and was a member at First United Methodist Church in Willis, Texas.

Lee was preceded in death by her parents, Lucille Hightower Lewis and Flem McSpadden; step-father, Carl Lewis; sister, Lucille Brewer; grandson, Stephen McDaniel; son-in-law, Vic Larocca. She is survived by her husband, Jimmie L McDaniel; children, Johnny McDaniel and wife Debbie, Danny McDaniel and wife Karen, Lee Ann Larocca; grandchildren, Alex West and wife Carol, Corrin Graham and husband Venado, Hailey West, Sarah McDaniel, Andrew McDaniel, Jamie McDaniel, Austin McDaniel; great-grandchildren, Raelyn Peddy, Azlee Peddy, and Kathryn West.

A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date at First United Methodist Church in Willis, Texas. Those wishing to post tributes and memories to the family may do so at www.eickenhorstfuneral.com