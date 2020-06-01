Lemoyne Layfayette Whitesides (L.L.) 78 years of age of Frankston, TX went Home to the Lord on Friday May 29, 2020. Lemoyne had been a resident of The Heights of Tyler, TX. Lemoyne was born near Troup, TX on June 24, 1941 to Robert L. Whitesides and Mozelle M. Whitesides. He had three sisters Laveda, Carolyn and Donna. He attended Lee Junior College in Baytown, TX and Stephen F. Austin University in Nacogdoches, TX. Prior to going in the Army on January 19, 1964, he married Billie Sue Christensen and they had two sons, Robert Daniel Whitesides (Dan) and Fred Ray Whitesides. Lemoyne was Employed by Gulf States Utilities (The Entergy Corporation) where he worked as a Utility line designer and Staking engineer, and Right of Way Party Chief. His life included several hobbies, Little League Baseball Coach, Pee Wee Football Coach, Hunting Mule Deer in Colorado and Fly Fishing for Trout in Colorado and Arkansas. He was also an accomplished architect, designing houses for himself, his parents and his sister, as well he was a cabinet maker and wood furniture builder, having built pieces of furniture for his kids, grand kids and relatives. L.L. is survived by sons Dan Whitesides (Brandi) of Gunnison, Colorado, Fred Whitesides Conroe, TX; grandchildren, Amanda (Kenneth) Lucas, Wesley David Whitesides, Emily Tate Whitesides, Raegan Gail Whitesides; and sisters, Laveda (Neal) Voytek Livingston, TX, Donna (Gary) Campbell Baytown, TX. He is also survived by nieces and nephews, Michael (Julie) Voytek, Stacey (Matt) Pyrtle, Jana Campbell, Lynn (Georgia) Crawford, Robin (Eric) Isolica, Don (Tracy) Larsen, Trina (B.J.) Strange, Jimmy Atkinson; and brother and sister-in-law, Jim and Peggy Atkinson, Don and Lucy Christensen; and numerous other nieces, nephews and cousins. Lemoyne was preceded in death by his parents Robert and Mozelle Whitesides; wife, Billie Sue Whitesides, In-laws, Bill and Mary Christensen; sister Carolyn; and nephew Timothy Robert Campbell. Graveside services for Lemoyne Whitesides will be at 1:00 p.m. Tuesday June 2, 2020 at Union Grove Cemetery in Troup, Texas. Rev. Steve Edwards will officiate. Viewing/ Visitation will be 1 hour prior to the service. Funeral arrangements by Autry Funeral Home of Jacksonville, TX. Pallbearers will be Dan Whitesides, Fred Whitesides, Wesley Whitesides, Michael Voytek, Kenneth Lucas and honorary pallbearer is Phil McDonald. Broken Chain We little knew that morning that God was going to call your name. In life we loved you dearly, In death we do the same. It broke our hearts to lose you, You did not go alone; For part of us went with you The day God called you Home. You left us peaceful memories, Your love is still our guide; And though we cannot see you, You will always be by our side. Our family chain is broken, And nothing seems the same; But as God calls us one by one, The chain will link again



