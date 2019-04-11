Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Leona Cruikshank.

Leona Cruikshank, 94, passed away peacefully Thursday, April 4, 2019 at BrightPointe at Rivershire Nursing home in Conroe, Texas. Leona was born March 6, 1925 in Thornton, Illinois to parents Peter and Kate Van Noort of South Holland Illinois. She is survived by her loving husband, Clyde Edward Cruikshank; daughters Susan Lynn Smith and Amy Jo Myslinski; son-in-laws Derek Smith and Brian Myslinski; and granddaughters Amanda Jane Houle (husband, Kristopher Houle) and Lauren Day-Smith (partner, Mike Guerrette).

Leona loved gardening, golf, and sewing for family and local charities as well as serving her church and community. She worked as a leader in bible study groups and for many years at the Assistance League of Montgomery County.

A funeral service is scheduled for 10 am Friday, April 19 at the First Presbyterian Church of Conroe, located at 2727 North Loop 336, Conroe, Texas. The family would like to extend deep gratitude and appreciation to Pastor David Green and the members of the church for their assistance and caring during this time. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested friends consider donations be made to the church.

FPCConroe.org/give

"I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith." 2 Timothy 4:7