Leona Irine Reneau, 79, of Willis, passed away Friday, October 4, 2019.

Visitation will be Wednesday, October 9, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Cashner Funeral Home. Graveside services will be on Thursday, October 10, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at the County Line Cemetery in Willis, Texas.

Leona was born February 3, 1940 to Clyde and Mabel Atkinson in Conroe, Texas.

Leona attended Conroe High School thru her Junior Year, and after marriage graduated from Spring Branch High School in Houston, Texas, she furthered her education at the University Of Houston, and was a Lifetime member of Church of God Seventh Day Conroe, Texas. Leona was full time loving Wife, Mother and Grandma, who was all ways willing to sacrifice her plans and time to make sure her family was taken care of.

Leona was preceded in death by her parents and numerous other family members. She is survived by her loving husband of 63 years, James T. Reneau, Jr., children, Jay Reneau and wife Cindy, Kelley Reneau and Julie Fuller, and Link Reneau and wife Kelly; grandchildren, James Reneau IV, Jesse Reneau and wife Anna, Laura Winford and husband Zach, Ashley Luly and husband Brian, Quintin Reneau, Brady Risner, Trentin Reneau, and Riplee Reneau; great grandchildren, Mackenzie, Hannah, and Logan Winford, Mabel Reneau, and Cooper Luly; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers; Brian Luly, James Reneau IV, Jesse Reneau, Zach Winford, Quintin Reneau, Brady Risner, and Trentin Reneau.