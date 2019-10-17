Leona V. Steinbarge of Conroe was born October 28, 1940 and passed away peacefully October 16, 2019 surrounded by her family. She was a longtime resident of Conroe and a member of First United Methodist Church in Conroe.

Leona was preceded in death by her parents, and daughter Michele Greene. She is survived by her loving husband of 59 years, Wayne Steinbarge; son Jeff Steingbarge (Laurie Rudig) of Leander; daughter Heidi Matthews (Paul Bates) of Kemah; and sister Patricia Rodenhauser of Bowie, MD; seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

Memorial service pending.