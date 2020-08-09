On Tuesday, August 4, 2020 Leonel "Leo" Leal Jr. of Conroe, Texas passed away at the age of 59 surrounded by his family.



Leo was born in Mission, Texas to Leonel Leal Sr. and Esmeralda Cantu Leal in February 1961. He loved his home town of Mission, Texas and lived there until he graduated from Mission High School. He then joined his family in Huntsville, Texas after graduation where he attended Sam Houston State University and met his wife Jan Rogers. They were married in January 1983. He was a loving husband and father. Leo retired from RUS/Cintas after 25 years of service. He loved to BBQ and loved to visit the different BBQ places around Texas and would eat BBQ every meal if he could. He had the best laugh ever!



Leo was preceded in death by his Grandparents, Aurelio & Aurora Leal, Esteban Cantu & Zaida Shannon, his father, Leonel Leal Sr. His In-Law's Floyd Jr. & Mae E. Rogers and his granddaughter Nora Mae Suarez.



He is survived by his loving wife of 37 years Jan Rogers Leal, his daughter, Sarah Elizabeth Suarez (Lupe) and two granddaughters, Isla and Camilla, his son, Seth Rogers Leal (Melissa), mother Esmeralda Silva (Jose), sister Ana Maiorano (Mike), sister Zaida Teague (Marshall), brother Joey Silva (April), and sister Angie Silva. Sister-in-Law Suzy Rogers Smart (Harles), Brother-in-Law Tray Rogers as well as many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends and his beloved fur baby Sammie whom he adored.



Celebration of Life to be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to our local non-kill animal shelter, Who Rescued Who, P.O. Box 1410, Montgomery, Texas 77356 or Venmo - @donate-wrw.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store