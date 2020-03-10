Leroy Gregory passed away peacefully at the age of 82 on March 8, 2020 at the VA Hospital in Houston, Texas. Leroy was born on February 4, 1938 in Rochester, Washington. He was preceded in death by his parents, Louis Alzora Gregory and Mary Ellen Tinsman Gregory and baby brother Richard L. Gregory, ex-wife Glenda Gregory and son Scotty Gregory. He was also preceded in death by his sisters Betty Gregory Dorris, June Gregory, and Mary Gregory Davis.

He is survived by his loving children Leroy E. Gregory Jr., Larry D. Gregory, Kenneth C. Gregory and wife Pam, daughter Mickie Gregory Roland and husband Bobby. He is also survived by his first wife Dorthey Rape, and his siblings William A. Gregory, Josephine Gregory Davis, Georgie Gregory, Patricia Gregory Streeter and Russell A. Gregory and numerous nieces and nephews. Leroy "Papa Greg" is also survived by ten grandchildren - Jerry W. Roland (Erin), Lindsey Roland Mathis (Dean), Travis N. Roland (Callie), Jesse T. Roland (Kayla - fiancé), Timothy W. Roland, Kelley Anne Roland, Destiney S. Walker (Ramirez), Mercedes J. Walker, Logan W. Gregory and Megan Gregory, as well as seven great grandchildren - Piper Roland, Julie Roland, Natalie Mathis, Shane Mathis, Samuel Mathis, Adrian J. Ramirez and Julian C. Ramirez. Leroy finished high school with his GED and joined the United States Air Force January 1957 where he proudly served his country for four years active duty and two years in the Reserves. In 1958 he married his first love, Dorthey B. Kelley, and together they had two children, Leroy Jr. and Mickie Yvonne; they divorced in 1966, but remained friends until his death. In 1969 he married Glenda Newcomb, adopted her precious one-year old son Larry, and together they had two more sons, Kenneth and Scotty. In 1986 he and Glenda divorced, and he lived the rest of his life single. Leroy was a hard worker his entire life, a good father, and fun-loving story-telling grandfather. Leroy's competitive spirit, humorous stories and songs will undoubtedly live on with those who knew and loved him. A private memorial service will be held at Houston National Cemetery, Monday, March 16, 2020 at 9:00 A.M. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to .

Arrangements have been entrusted to Graceful Memorial Chapel.