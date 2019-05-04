Lester Clark Shepard passed away on May 2, 2019, in Conroe, Texas. Lester was born in Normangee, Texas, December 23, 1922, to Carl Gene Shepard and Pearl Mabry Shepard. They moved to Port Arthur, then moved to Huntsville in 1931. Lester attended Sam Houston State University, left to become an Air Force pilot, then returned home when World War II ended. In April of 1948 he came to Conroe and opened Shepard Furniture Company that had over 40 years of successful business. That same year he married Willie Ione White from Huntsville. They were married 70 years until her death on July 6, 2018. They enjoyed family, friends and traveling to many places in the world .

Lester was a longtime member of the First Presbyterian Church. He served his community as a former president of the Conroe Chamber of Commerce and promoted Conroe's growth.

Lester enjoyed the outdoors. He was an avid golfer, fisherman and bird hunter. His passion was training bird dogs and hunting quail. He enjoyed participating in field trials with his trained pointers and had a National Amateur Shooting Dog Champion. The family spent many holidays at his South Texas lease where he loved to go every fall during quail season.

Lester was preceded in death by his parents; son Lester Clark Shepard Jr., sister Wilma Martin, and brother Carl G. Shepard. Survivors include daughter and son-in-law Becky and Robert Page, granddaughter and husband Jessica and John Kacher, granddaughter and husband Jennifer and Pablo Gomez, great granddaughters Madeline and Emily Kacher, Ellen and Sophie Gomez; great grandsons Andrew and Benjamin Gomez. He also leaves behind many nieces and nephews.

We want to thank Sure Care at Home and Oasis Hospice for their loving care.

Visitation will be at Metcalf Funeral Home on Monday, May 6, 2019, from 5:00pm-7:00 pm.

Services are Tuesday, May 4, 2019, at 10:00 am at First Presbyterian Church.

Donations may be made to First Presbyterian Church in Conroe, Conroe Service League or Assistance League Montgomery County.