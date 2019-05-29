A Beautiful Earth Angel, Leura Jean Golden Girsh, born December 25, 1948 in Houston, Texas; was called to the heavens on April 11, 2019. She is lovingly remembered by her siblings, Vonda and Gary Golden. Dearly loved by her children, Natalie, Jessica and Charlie Girsh. Graciously remembered by her grandchildren Amanda, Tara, Linnea, and Bailey. Deeply missed by her great grandchildren, Caden and Liam. She made her home with her husband Charlie Shelton, Sr in Conroe, Texas providing for her family and raising her children with a heavy hand and a loving heart. Leura had a passion for cooking and caring for others including any animal that crossed her path. She has influenced many people in her life and she will always be in our thoughts and in our souls! We will miss you but we will not forget you. God Bless You Leura, Christmas Baby, Daughter, Sister, Wife, Mother, Caring Soul, Earth Angel, Child of God.

In honor of Leura Jean Girsh please make a donation to the Mt Zion Family Cemetery Association at a Bank of America. A donation can be sent to Brittany Woodson, c/o Mt Zion Cemetery, 11929 Sleepy Hollow Rd, Conroe, Texas 77385.

A Country Picnic Honoring Leura's Love of F Family Friends and Food will be held June 15, 2019 at Noon in Burrough's Park, 9738 Huffsmith Rd. Tomball, TX 77375. Leura's son, C.S., will be grilling chicken and links, so bring a side dish and drinks. Please send a text to 281-468-5550 with your name and number of people attending. God Bless