Lewis Byrd Johnson,79 born to Walter & Mary Johnson on January 12,1941 in Conroe, TX. Mr. Johnson passed away on November 4, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loved ones. Visitation will be 12-6 on Friday@ Collins & Johnson. Graveside service will be @ Montgomery Memorial Cemetery @ 11:00am on Saturday. Rev Nathaniel Franklin, eulogist.



