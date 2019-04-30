Lewis "Jay" Lehman passed away unexpectedly at his home in Conroe, TX on April 24, 2019 He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Karen; his sister Darla (Chuck) Padelford, Henderson, NV; brothers-in-law Bob (Karen) Pettry, Grosse Ile, MI; Bill Pettry, Austin, TX; sisters-in-law Emmy (Dennis) Curnutte, New Hudson, MI; Laura (Johann) Bonhart, Magnolia, TX; Ginn (Paul) Polansky, The Woodlands, TX; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Jay was born October 3, 1946, in Johnstown, PA. He grew up in Southern California and graduated from Torrance High School. He then worked his way through college and was a graduate of California State University, Long Beach. Jay was a veteran of the Army; stationed in Korea.

After graduation from college, Jay's first job as the owner/manager of a Sambo's restaurant in Texas City, TX brought he and Karen from California to the Lone Star State. He worked many years as the food/beverage manager and later the hotel/resort manager for April Sound Country Club where part of his job was entertaining clients on the golf course. He later became the original owner of Burger Fresh Restaurant in Conroe.

Jay was an avid sports enthusiast, following football, golf, the Rockets and attending many Astros games with his family. Since retiring, he and Karen were blessed to enjoy the summers in the cool mountain air of Ruidoso, NM, where he was an ardent golfer until health issues restricted him.

Although a longtime member of the Longmire church of Christ and more recently the Woodland Oaks church of Christ, Jay's memorial service will be held at the Conroe church of Christ where he was baptized. The service will be held Saturday, May 4th, 10:00 am, 1860 Longmire Road, Conroe, TX.

Flowers may be sent to the church, or in lieu of flowers donations may be sent to either the or the Shield Bearers Counseling Center. You are invited to view our webpage and leave written tributes to the family at cashnerconroe.com