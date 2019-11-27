Lila LaVaye Farquhar, age 89, formerly of Morenci, Michigan, passed away peacefully at home in Conroe, Texas, on November 14, 2019. Lila was born March 7th, 1930, in Medina Township, Michigan, to the late Guy M. and Letha L. (Bachman) Stoops. She married Donald (Bill) Farquhar on May 1st, 1948 in Morenci, MI, and he preceded her in death on January 15th, 1998, at age 70. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Conroe, TX. Lila is survived by her daughters, Vickie Hyland of The Woodlands, TX, Linda Jones, of Katy, TX, and her son Jack (and Shelley) Farquhar, of Sebring, FL, as well as grandchildren, Kelly (and Darrin) Chippi, of Katy, TX, Brian (and Laura) Jones, of Conroe, TX, Whitney (and Jarred) Beck, of Huntsville, AL, Holly (and John) Jackson, of Indianapolis, IN, and Leslie Deatrick of Knoxville, TN, and great-grandchildren, Sheldon, Samuel, and Spencer Jones, of Conroe, TX,; Nicole, Brooke, and Kyle Chippi of Katy, TX.; Elijah, Enoch, Ezekiel, Elisha, and Eliana Jackson, of Indianapolis, IN, and Jackson Beck, of Huntsville, AL. In addition to her parents and husband of nearly 50 years, Bill, Lila was preceded in death by one sister in infancy, Verelda, two brothers and their wives, Merle (and Eloise) Stoops, of Morenci, MI, and Darl (and Pat) Stoops of Bryan, OH, and her son-in-law, Daniel Jones of Katy, TX. A Celebration of Life is scheduled for December 7, 2019 at 2 pm at Metcalf Funeral Directors. Memorial contributions are suggested to the First United Methodist Church of Conroe, TX.