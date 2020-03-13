Lillian Byrdine Grimm McCall passed away March 9, 2020 in The Woodlands, Texas at the age of 93. Born in Hayes Center, Nebraska in 1926 she lived a full life, loved her family, traveled the world and was an avid golfer with two holes-in-one to her credit.

She is survived by her children and families, Tobie Craig (Guy Lewis), Becky Andrews and Russ Grimm (Liz): grandchildren Kevin Craig (Kelli), Jaime Feola (Ray) and Ryan Grimm; her stepchildren and families, Claudia Wilson (Bill), Michael McCall, Melinda Prybylo (Alan) and Dan McCall (Tessa); step grandchildren Ellie and Annie Wilson, Jackie, Alex and Lena McCall, Ivan Prybylo and Dylan and Dawson McCall and her three great grandchildren, Eli and Lillian Feola and Lily McCall.

She is also survived by her two brothers Clayton and Scott Laird (Patty) and nieces and nephews Laura, Alan, Lisa, Kimberly and Kayla.

Preceded in death by two loving husbands, Paul Grimm and Robert McCall, and nephew David Laird, she will be greatly missed by family and all who knew her. Special thanks to her good friend Leslie and her caring helpers, Stephanie and Hannah.

Funeral Services will be Friday, March 20, 2020 at Forest Park The Woodlands, 18000 I-45 South, The Woodlands, TX 77384. Visitation at 1 pm, service and burial at 2 pm followed by a reception. www.forestparkthewoodlands.com