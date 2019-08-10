PASADENA- Lillian Kelner Neely, 79, died Sunday, August 4th, 2019 in Conroe, Texas, following health complications. She is survived by her son: Robert Alan and wife Lara of The Woodlands, Texas; and three grandchildren: Jordan Neely, Aidan Neely and Juliana Rhea. She is also survived by her brother: Franklin Kelner and wife ,Loni; sisters: Evie Collins, Helen Vrana, Georgia Thomas and husband, P.F, Margie Heimann and husband, John, and Dottie Heimann. She was preceded in death by her husband: Robert (Bob) Neely, her parents, as well as, her brothers: Felix Kelner and Jimmy Kelner and sister: Annie Mae Srubar. Lillian was born October 24, 1939 and raised in East Bernard, Texas, the daughter of Felix Kelner and Albina (Supak) Kelner. She graduated from Orchard High School in 1957 and joined the U.S. Army, where she was proud to have served as a Fourth-Class Specialist at Fort Meade where she served as the support element to the NSA till 1959. After her tour with the military was over she returned home to start her professional career in Houston, Texas. Lillian enjoyed working in the yard and gardening. She loved to cook, travel and spend time with her family. Her passion was working in the oil and gas industry where she worked for over 40 years. Lillian had two favorite Bible verses that meant more and more to her as she neared the end of her life. Jeremiah 29:11 (NIV) "For I know the plans I have for you," declares the LORD, "plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future." And John 11:25-26 (NIV) "Jesus said to her, "I am the resurrection and the life. The one who believes in me will live, even though they die; and whoever lives by believing in me will never die. Do you believe this?" Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, August 14th at Shield of Faith Church, 823 Seydler Street, East Bernard, Texas 77435. Viewing and visitation will begin at 8:30 am with the services following at 10:00 am. Burial will follow at the Czech National Cemetery County Rd 291, East Bernard, TX. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to: Czech National Cemetery: 520 Darst Rd Beasley, Texas 77417, ATTN: Memorial Fund, Lillian M. Neely. Funeral Services are under the direction of Wharton Funeral Home. Condolences may be left at whartonfuneralhome.com