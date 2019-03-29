Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lillian Niederhofer.

Lillian Niederhofer, born on July 6, 1924, passed away on March 25, 2019 at the age of 94.

Lillian Odell Niederhofer has been a vital part of the Conroe community for many years and has been involved in organizations such as the Conroe Symphony, Conroe Coral Society, Young Texas Artists, Montgomery County Performing Arts Society, Conroe Art League, The Players of the Creighton Theatre in which she hosted the first nighters at her home. She was also involved in charitable work with the Salvation Army and various other charitable organizations. She demonstrated her love for the City of Conroe by selflessly striving towards a goal that benefited many, rather than herself. Lillian has contributed immeasurably to the City of Conroe by her generosity and faithfully supporting many organizations. She was a positive role model, mentor and friend to the community. The City of Conroe recognizes their gratitude for her selfless acts of devoting countless hours and energy to the betterment of the community to which she was so dedicated.

Preceeded in death by her beloved husband, August "Gus" Niederhofer, Lillian is survived by her children; Mary Ann Campbell and Stephen Niederhofer, sisters; Maxie Raney and Raye Dry, granddaughter; Rebecca Waldron, niece; Kathy Whitmire, great grandsons; August Brooks and Clover Waldron.

In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to The Conroe Symphony and/or the Young Texas Artists.

Visitation will be held at Cashner Funeral Home, in Conroe, Texas on Sunday, March 31, 2019 from 5:00pm to 7:00pm.

Funeral service for Lillian Niederhofer will be held at the Cashner Colonial Chapel on Monday, April 1, 2019 at 2:00pm with interment following at Garden Park Cemetery.

