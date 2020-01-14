Lillie Belle Webb was born in St. Paul, Texas and was baptized in Bishop, Texas when she came to know the Lord and became a Christian at the age of 11. Lillie married Daniel Lamar Webb on May 21, 1944 in Aberdeen, Maryland just before he went off to WWII. While living in Sinton, she worked as a bookkeeper/secretary with Dan in his State Farm Insurance Agency, finally in 1988 they retired and moved to Montgomery, Texas. Many of her hobbies included gardening, cooking, sewing, painting, golf, singing, and volunteering at West Conroe Baptist Church. Lillie is survived by daughter Kathie Muller and husband Joel, her sister Bee Garren and husband Billy, grandchildren; Devin Jackson, Dwyatt Jackson and wife Caitlyn, Lori Muller and Brett Muller, great grandchildren Reagan and Charlotte Jackson, special cousins Bennie Lowell Stewart, Lavonne Garrison and husband David, as well as many nieces and nephews. Lillie is preceded in death by her husband Dan, daughter Diana Jackson and sisters Catherine Price and Dorothy Powell. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Buckner Baptist Benevolences or .