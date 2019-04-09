Lilly "Marie" Dufrene Needham passed away April 6, 2019. She is survived by 3 sons; Wiley Ray and wife Connie Massingill Needham, Ricky Van and wife Brianna Gaye Holcomb Needham, Horace Enoch and wife Jana Bryant Needham, six grandchildren, fourteen great grandchildren and four great great grandchildren along with a host of friends and acquaintances. Marie was preceded in death by her husband W.C. Needham and her parents Horace and Selema Mathern Dufrene. A Graveside Service will be held Saturday, April 13 at 10:00 AM at White Oak Cemetery in Porter, Texas. You are invited to leave a written condolence on our website at www.shmfh.com.