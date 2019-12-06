Linda Lou Brooks, age 71, passed away peacefully in her home on Tuesday, December 3, 2019.

She is survived by her husband Darrell Brooks, Daughter - Casandra (Jason) Clingenpeel, Son - Scott (Melissa) Brooks; Sisters - Theresa (Chuck) Meyers, Randy (Mike) Benson; Brothers - Rick (Carolyn) McDole, Rocky (Carol) McDole, Robin (Kathy) McDole. Grandchildren - Brandon, Tiffany, Holly, Ann, Robert, and Barrett. Great grandchildren - Jamarion, Jace, Brilee, Aaven, Bella, Jamiere, Bentley, Brieanna, Alianna, and Carly. Several nieces, nephews and other family members and friends are also left to treasure her memory.

She was predeceased by her parents - Thomas and Mary McDole, Brother - Robert McDole and Sister - Pamela Lasker.

A Graveside service will be held at Forest Park The Woodlands Cemetery, 18000 I-45 S., The Woodlands, Texas 77384 on Monday, December 9, 2019 at 12:00 pm with Pastor Robert Hogan Officiating.

In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for everyone to make a donation to in her honor.