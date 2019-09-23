On Friday, September 20, 2019, Linda Springer, beloved sister, aunt, and friend to many, passed away at the age of 63. Linda was born on December 12, 1955 in Houston, Texas to the late Glenn Higdon and Cleo Martin of Conroe. Linda Springer retired from the Montgomery County Sheriff's Department in 2015 after serving her community for 14 years.

She was preceded in death by her husband John Springer of Conroe, her son Richard Bullock III, her mother Cleo Martin, and her father Glenn Higdon. Linda is survived by her sister Virginia and brother-in-law Phillip Eernisse of Victoria, brother Glenn and sister-in-law Cheryl Higdon of Conroe, aunt and best friend Clara Wilson of Conroe, step father David Martin of Logansport, Louisiana, and step brother Wayne Martin. Linda is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, cousins, aunts, and uncles.

Linda loved the Lord and her family greatly. She was quick witted, loved to laugh, and enjoyed being a blessing to others. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her. A memorial service in her honor is to be held at a later date.