Linda E. Springer of Conroe, went to be with the Lord on September 20, 2019. Linda was preceded in death by her husband Johnny Springer, mother Cleo Martin, father Glenn Higdon, and son Richard Bullock III. She was the dearly loved sister of Glenn and Cheryl Higdon of Conroe and Phil and Virginia Eernisse of Victoria. Linda also had numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and friends. In addition, Linda served her community for 14 years in the Montgomery County Sheriff's Department.

Family and Friends are invited to celebrate her life at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at Cashner Funeral Home at 801 Teas Road, Conroe.