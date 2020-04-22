Linda Kay Hansen Ross, 74, of Port Arthur, died Sunday, April 19, 2020, at The Medical Center of Southeast Texas, Port Arthur. She was born February 17, 1946, in Osceola, Wisconsin, to Virginia Ellen Law Hansen and Dwight Pereingis Hansen.

Linda always had a smile on her face, loved to laugh, and spread joy wherever she went. She worked as a Respiratory Therapist at St. Luke's and Texas Children's in the Houston Medical Center, followed by Home Health, where she loved visiting her elderly patients. Linda had a lifelong love of animals, and volunteered many hours at animal shelters, most recently at the St. Francis Wolf Sanctuary in Montgomery. She enjoyed her time on the lake, loved her Houston Rockets, but most especially loved watching her grandsons in all their activities.

Survivors include her son, Jeffrey Ross and wife, Kimberly, of Port Arthur; grandchildren, Noah and Ryan Ross; life-partner, Patricia Walker, of Groves; brothers, Dwight Hansen and wife, Kelly, of California and Ken Hansen and wife, Marsha, all of Iowa; sister, Connie Racs and husband, John, of California; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Virginia and Dwight Hansen.

A family committal for Ms. Ross will be held at a later date, under the direction of Broussard's, 505 North 12th Street, Nederland.

Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Linda to your local humane society.

