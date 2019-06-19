Linda Susann Michaels, 79, of Montgomery, TX passed away on June 16, 2019. She was born to Albert and Ruth Lee on February 26, 1940 in Philadelphia, PA. She grew up in Evansville, IN and later moved with her family to Florida. While attending the University of Florida she met her husband of 58 years, Nicholas Michaels. Upon graduation, she went on to teach math for 5 years. After her children were raised, she then embarked on a new career with Shell Oil where she was the Employee Association Manager until her retirement from the company. It was then, that she was able to pursue her love of travel with her husband by her side. They traveled extensively around the world which included going on 45 cruises. Linda is predeceased by her son, Thomas Michaels. She is survived by her husband, Nicholas Michaels; her son and daughter-in-law, Dr. James and Kelly Michaels; and her grandchildren, Chandler and Charles Michaels.

A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 12 pm at Walden Community Church in Montgomery TX 77356. There will be a reception immediately following at Walden Yacht Club.