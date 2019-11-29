Linda Northlich, 70, was born on October 20, 1949 in Liberty, Texas to the late Robert M. Gordon and Thelma (Strahan) Simmons. She passed from this life on November 27, 2019 in Spring, Texas. In honor of Linda, a memorial service will be held on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at 2:00 pm in the McNutt Funeral Home Chapel with Chaplain Jack McKinney officiating.

Linda was a loving wife, mother, aunt, and friend. She greatly enjoyed a good glass of wine, a trip to the casino, or any George Strait song. In her younger years, Linda enjoyed trail-riding and later trike-riding. She was also active in the American Legion Post #618. She will be remembered for her self-less nature; always sacrificing to give to others. She was very generous and had a caring soul that will live on for years to come. Linda will be missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing her.

Those left to cherish Linda's memory include her husband of 24 years, John Northlich; son, Danny Moore and wife, Courtney; 2 brothers: Sam Simmons and Robert Simmons; 4 sisters: Paula Elledge, Sue Crawford, Patty Hite, Matty Pennington; a special nephew, Tyler Houpt; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, and other relatives.

She was preceded in death by her parents and daughter.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Heart to Heart Hospice, and the Methodist Hospital staff for their tender care during this difficult time.