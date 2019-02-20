Linda Kay Herzog Sechelski, 58, of Anderson, died Monday, February 18, 2019, at Conroe Regional Medical Center.

A gathering of family and friends will be held from 5:30 to 7:00 pm Friday, February 22, 2019, at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church, 1511 Hwy 90S, in Anderson. A parish rosary will be recited at 7:00 pm. A Funeral Mass celebrating her life will take place 12:00 pm Saturday, February 23, 2019, at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church. The rite of committal will immediately follow in St. Stanislaus Church Cemetery. A lunch reception will follow in St. Stanislaus parish hall.

Linda was born September 28, 1960, in Navasota to George Martin and Pauline Dorothy Brezina Herzog, Sr.. She grew up in Dobbin on the family dairy farm and graduated from Montgomery High School in 1979. Linda continued her education at Sam Houston State University. It was on April 25, 1981 at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church that she married Kenneth W. Sechelski and they made their home in Anderson. After the girls were in high school, Linda began an over 20 year career with the U. S. Post Office in Anderson and later worked in Shiro, New Waverly and was currently assigned to the Post Office in Richards. She enjoyed traveling, swimming and going to the casinos, but she most enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. All though she worked for the Post Office, she considered her true occupation as a loving mother and wife.

Linda was preceded in death by her parents, her mother-in-law and father-in-law, Frances and Joe Sechelski and a nephew, Sean Bailey.

Survivors include her husband of 37 years, Kenneth W. Sechelski; her daughters, Amanda and Rebecca Sechelski, both of Conroe; brothers, George M. Herzog, Jr. and wife Nancy and Larry J. Herzog and wife Delena, both of Dobbin; sisters, Margaret Jo Bailey of Houston, Pamela Marie Herzog and husband, Richard Elms of The Woodlands and Marilyn Sullivan and husband Tommy of Dobbin, along with numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and a great number of friends.

