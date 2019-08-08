Lindon E. Hodges, 79, passed away August 8, 2019, at his home, in Conroe, Texas.

Lindon was born on September 24, 1939, in Lufkin, Texas to his parents, Lincoln and Lillis Hodges. He married Sue Clark Hodges in 1957, and moved to Conroe in 1966. He was a Meat Supervisor for 40 years before becoming a Correctional Officer with the State of Texas for 10 years. He was a member of Northside Baptist Church, where he served as a deacon for 50 years. His interests included grilling for family and friends, and gardening. However, his greatest passion was bass fishing. He especially loved trips to Lake Sam Rayburn.

He is proceeded in death by his parents, his son Kerry Hodges and his brother Danny Hodges. He is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Sue Hodges, his two daughters Vanessa (Darwin) Winfield of Azle, Texas and Melanie (Jason) Clevenger of Conroe, Texas. Grandchildren Natalie (Paul) Lambert, Jackie (Steven) Grimm, Lindsey Winfield, Zachary Winfield, Jaylin (Brett) Taff and Macy Clevenger. Great grandchildren Taylor, Cameron, Chesney, Brianna, Allyson, Evan and one Great-Great Grandchild Emery.

Visitation with family and friends will be Saturday, August 10, 2019, from 10:00am until 11:00am at Northside Baptist Church, 701 FM 3083, Conroe, Texas 77303. Celebration of Life service will start at 11:00am. Graveside Interment service will be held near Lufkin, Texas at the McKindree Cemetery at 3:30pm. To leave the family a written condolence on our website at www.cashnerconroe.com