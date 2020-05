Or Copy this URL to Share

Share LIZZIE's life story with friends and family

Share LIZZIE's life story with friends and family

Lizzie L Valentine 96, born in Coldspring, Texas but, a longtime resident of Conroe, TX passed away on April 29, 2020. Graveside & Internment Wednesday May 6, 2020 @ 1:00pm at New Salem Cemetery, Willis, TX.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store