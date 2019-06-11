Lois Johnson Brunson, 91 of Montgomery, Texas passed away peacefully on Monday, June 10, 2019.

Lois was a long time member of Honea Baptist Church in Montgomery, Texas and loved game day with friends at Happy Hearts where she also served as a secretary for over 30 years.

She is preceded in death by her parents Sibley and Vera Johnson, her loving husband of 62 years Donald Ryle Brunson, and son, Donald Stephen Brunson and all of her siblings.

She is survived by her children Myra Brunson Miller and husband John, Donna Joyce Brunson Jones, and Michael W. Brunson and wife, Jeanne. Grandchildren; Caryn Niles and husband Paul, Heather Darge and husband Tate, Richard Todd Miller, Nicholas Ryan Brunson and fiancé Stephanie, David Matthew Jones and wife Jessica, Mark Andrew Jones and partner Kirsti Hall. Great grandchildren; Hallie G. Jones, Tyler Darge, and Asher Ryle Jones. Numerous other family members and a host of friends are also left to treasure her memory.

A Visitation will be held on Thursday, June, 13, 2019 from 5pm-7pm at Metcalf Funeral Directors in Conroe, Texas, 1801 E. White Oak Terrace, Conroe, Texas 77304, and a Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, June 14, 2019 at 10 am at Metcalf Funeral Directors, officiated by Pastor Leon Cowart, with an interment at Copeland Chapel Cemetery following the service.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Lois' name to The Happy Hearts, 16430 FM 2854, Montgomery, TX 77356 Attn: Pat Elly.