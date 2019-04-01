Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lois McBride (Lisa) Prelli.

August 4, 1943

March 29, 2019

In Loving Memory of Lisa Prelli, 75, of Montgomery who went to be with the Lord on March 29, 2019 after a lengthy battle with illness. She was born on August 4, 1943 to the late Robert and Florence Reed in Salem, Massachusetts. She may not have been born in Texas, but she came here as fast as she could in 1961 and happily lived here for the rest of her days.

Lisa's greatest joy was her family; she treasured every moment spent with loved ones, never missed an event or celebration, and was always participating in whatever way she could. She enjoyed the ocean, caring for animals, gardening, and great music. Lisa lovingly shared her passion for travel with her grandchildren. As they came of age, each of them took special trips with their Grandmother. She never let her health prevent her from doing what she wanted, and she never lost sight of what was most important to her. She was a loving wife to Joe for over 30 years, a devoted and loving mother, grandmother, and great grandmother who will be dearly missed.

Lisa was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Florence Reed, her brother, Robert Reed, and former spouse, Thomas Patrick McBride.

She leaves behind to cherish her memories: husband of 30 years, Joseph Prelli of Montgomery; her children, Tom McBride and wife, Nikki of San Antonio, Laurie Bull and husband, Kevin of Montgomery and Bobby McBride and wife, Nancy of Montgomery; grandchildren, Celi Vasquez, Josh Bull, Jilli Rasor and husband, Nick, Emily Bull and Alan Lindsey, Danielle McBride, Jonathon Bull, Taylor Bryan, Mackenzie Bryan, Zoey Prelli and Rory Prelli; great grandchildren, Cece Vasquez, Ronin Vasquez and Hudson Lindsey. Lisa will also be remembered and missed by her many friends and loved ones.

In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to: St. Mary's Catholic Church of Plantersville or K-9 Angel Rescue at www.k-9angelsrescue.org.

A private memorial will be held at a later date.