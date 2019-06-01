Lonnie Wade Whittington, 61 of Conroe, passed away on Friday, May 31, 2019. He fought long and hard but in the end, it was his time to make the most glorious journey from our world to the next. He passed peacefully with his family by his side.

He was born November 29, 1957 to John and Annie Belle Whittington in Ganado, Texas. Lonnie grew up in Houston and was known to be the life of the party by his family and friends. He married his wife Amanda at the age of 19 and they moved to Conroe, Texas where they have lived for the past 35 years. Lonnie and his wife Amanda both worked for and retired from Montgomery County.

Lonnie enjoyed spending time at his beach house on Crystal beach with his family and friends. He was a gun enthusiast and liked his classic rock music. The most important thing to Lonnie was his family.

Lonnie was preceded in death by both of his parents, sister Donna Robertson, and brother John "Big John" Whittington. He is survived by his loving wife of 40 years Amanda Whittington, daughter Mindy Bowling and husband Lear, grandchildren Whittin Lear Bowling and Ames Wade Bowling, sisters Tammy Booth and husband Doug, and Sandy Harmon and husband Tommy, and brother Henry Whittington and wife Michelle. Also survived by numerous cousins, aunts, nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Lonnie's life will be held Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Cashner Funeral Home.

The Family would also like to thank the doctors and nurses of the ICU Unit at St. Luke's Hospital the Woodlands for their care and compassion.

