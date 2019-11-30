A Celebration of Lou (Lula Mae) Bobbitt Reetz Smith's Life will be 10:30 AM, Monday, December 2nd, 2019, at Stringer & Griffin Funeral Home in Jasper, TX, with burial following at Pineland City Cemetery in Pineland, TX. Visitation will be 3:00 - 5:00 PM, Sunday, December 1st, 2019, at the funeral home.

A longtime resident of Jasper, TX, a former resident of Sulphur, LA, and more recently a resident of Panorama Village, TX. Lou was a member of the First Baptist Church in Jasper, TX, Sulphur, LA and Willis, TX. She worked for Visador Corporation as a computer programmer and Jasper Memorial Hospital until her retirement. She enjoyed reading and quilting and was a member of quilting clubs in Sulphur, LA and Panorama Village, TX. She was also a member of the Panorama Book Club.

Lou was preceded in death by her husbands, Don E. Smith Sr. in 2017 and Arthur J. Reetz in 1997; her parents, Onie Eugene and Artie Elizabeth Bobbitt; daughter, Virginia Ross Jones, and stepson Robert (Bob) Smith.

She is survived by three daughters, Vickie Modeland and husband Jim, Conroe, TX; Karen Wyont and husband Larry, Wagener, SC; Kellie Smith, Marshall TX; one son, Timothy Lynn Jones and wife Laura, St Augustine, FL; two step-daughters, Joan Spivey and husband John, Cardova, TN; and Tammy Turner, Houston TX; Five step-sons, John Reetz and wife Debbie, Atlanta, GA; Tom Smith of Lake Charles, La; Karl Smith and wife Sharon, Taylorsville, UT; Steve Hare and wife Gwen, Sulphur, La; and Don Smith, Jr. and wife Nicole, San Antonio, TX; and special nephew Charles Collier and wife Nellie, Beaumont, TX; eighteen grandchildren and fifteen great-grandchildren.

Memorials may be made to St Jude Children's Research Hospital to end childhood cancer, 1-800-822-6344 or online at stjude.org/onlinegiving.