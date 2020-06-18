LouElla Smith

On June 10, 2020, LouElla Williams Smith, 94

transitioned from this life. Services commemorating her life will be held on Saturday, June 20, 2020 one hour before noon at the Jones Memorial C.O.G.I.C, 19281 Main St. (Tamina Community), Conroe, TX.

A public viewing will be held prior to the 11:00 a.m. service from 9:45a.m. - 10:45 a.m.

Interment to follow in the Golden Gate Cemetery, Conroe, TX.