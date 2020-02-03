Louise Fenley Cheshire passed away on January 29, 2020 in Plantersville, Texas at home with her family. Louise was born January 31, 1944 in Conroe, Texas to Howard & Ruby Fenley. Louise grew up in Conroe and graduated from Conroe High School. After high school Louise attended and graduated from business school in Houston, Texas. She then went to work for The Conroe DPS office where she met her husband Dean.

Louise and Dean were married on December 18, 1970 and were together 49 years before her passing. Louise was always taking care of someone since she was a child so when she became a mother it was natural for her to stay home to raise their two children Chad and Anita. She enjoyed doing all she could for her children, she was the mother at every school event, class party, 4-H meeting and County Fair. Her house was the one all the children wanted to come to. Friends and family especially enjoyed coming over for one of Louise's home cooked meals. The holidays were the best filled with cousins, aunts and uncles every year. There was always good food and good stories to be told.

After her children were in high school, Louise went back to work for the Montgomery County Clerk's office where she made some lifelong friends and great memories.

Later in life Louise's grandchildren, Ashlyn, John Jr., Andrew, Zachary, Drew, Avery and Bailey became her pride and joy. She spent nearly every day of their life with them. Whether she was teaching them to sew, cook, herding sheep or just taxi them around, she was always ready to drop everything for them. On the rare occasion that she wasn't with her grandchildren, you could find her on road trips or playing Mexican Dominoes with her childhood friends Janice, Luan, Earnestine and Nora. They would cut up and laugh together like teenagers.

Louise is survived by her husband Dean and her children; Chad Cheshire (wife Christian) and Anita Geiser (husband John) and her seven grandchildren; Ashlyn, John Jr., Zachary, Andy, Drew, Avery and Bailey. Brothers Don Fenley and Mack Fenley.

She is preceded in death by her brother H. D. Fenley, Father Howard Fenley and Mother Ruby Fenley.

A special thanks to Glenda May, Glenda Pace and Melissa Machala for all your help.

A Visitation will be held on Thursday, February 6, 2020 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Sam Houston Memorial Funeral Home in Montgomery, Texas. Funeral Services will be on Friday, February 7, 2020 at 10:00 AM at the funeral home with burial immediately following at Kidd Cemetery in Conroe, Texas. To leave condolences for the family please visit www.shmfh.com.