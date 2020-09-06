Lowell Dawson Little, a seventh generation Texas, born December 1, 1951 in Conroe, Texas, died peacefully in his home on Monday, August 31, 2020. The son of L D and Nola Jean Little of Conroe, he is survived by his wife of thirty-nine years, Sarah Farley Little, his daughter Sarah Taylor Little and wife Laura Jackson and grandchildren Georgia, Holden, Gracelynn, and Hunter Jackson, his son James Wesley Little and wife Yeni and their daughter Leah Jean Little, and family members including his sisters, Laura Lynn Byrum and family, and LaDorise Sprecher and family. He graduated from Conroe High School in 1971 and attended Sam Houston State University.



He was a data engineer on offshore rigs for Dresser Industries and then worked as a cabinet and trim carpenter until he retired. Dawson was a gentleman and a gentle man who enjoyed time with his family, exploring, fishing, hunting, farming, and visiting with friends and family around a warm campfire.



A wake will be held in his honor at his home on Saturday, September 12, 2020 between the hours of 3:00 pm and 5:00 pm. Family and friends welcome.



