Nelda "Sue" Luce passed away at her home in Conroe, at the age of 80 years.

Sue was born the first of twin girls in Mabank, Texas on September 18, 1938. She grew up in northeast Houston, the eldest of seven siblings. At 18, Sue married W. T. "Wimpy" Luce, with whom she had two daughters and shared over 20 years of marriage. They adopted Montgomery County as their home in the 1960's, where she chose to remain for the rest of her life.

Sue was a pioneer in the field of working women, holding a job basically all of her adult life after graduating from Aldine High School in 1956 as "Miss Aldine". She held various jobs in office work, and in Conroe ISD schools from when her oldest daughter attended elementary school to when her youngest daughter attended Conroe High School, in order to keep a closer eye on both of them. In the early 1970's, Sue decided to expand her horizons by obtaining her real estate agent's license. Her outgoing, people-savvy personality, along with her enormously strong work ethic made her a success in real estate sales from the beginning. Soon, with the help of only a few supporters who believed in her ability to make it on her own, Sue started Sue Luce Real Estate, Inc., among the first successful totally woman-owned businesses in Montgomery County. By the 1980's, she presided over one of the largest real estate companies in the rapidly growing community. She designed and built her own custom office building in Conroe and amassed a large staff of real estate agents. The company's logo, a bright white and yellow daisy, along with the slogans "Plant a Daisy in Your Yard," and "Have a Daisy of a Day" became common and prolific sights in Montgomery County. Even in 2019, many real estate professionals in the area can attribute some of their career success to the teachings, inspiration and leadership of Sue Luce. Controversial for the time, Sue was proud to be the first female member inducted into the Conroe Noon Lions Club. She was a long-time member of the Conroe Country Club and the Houston Association of Realtors, and a lifetime member of the Montgomery County Fair Association. Sue also served on the city of Conroe Planning Commission. Among the many activities Sue enjoyed during her lifetime, she most loved shopping, gardening and the beach. She viewed Christmas as a months-long extravagant celebration of the birth of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.

Sue Luce was "Mom" to two daughters, Nelda Luce Blair and Kimberly Dollar. She was "Honey" to four grandchildren, Danielle Dollar, Evan Wilkerson, Ross Dollar and Isaac Wilkerson, and two beloved great-grandchildren, Riley and Colton Wilkerson.

She was "Sis" to her twin sister Lue Chadwell, sisters Jeannette Zientek and Cheryl Baringer, and brothers Kerry Dover and Danny Dover. Sue also leaves a host of nieces, nephews and extended family. She is preceded in death by her mother Grace Elizabeth Dover, stepmother Mira Estelle Dover, father Elmer Lloyd Dover, brother David Dover, and former husband W. T. Luce.

Special blessings are extended to family friend and caregiver Ginger Wathen, as well as Cynthia Ratcliff and her kind caregivers at Cynthia's Touch Senior Services, and the wonderful people at Heart to Heart Hospice.

Sue Luce will be buried next to her mother in the Elm Grove Cemetery in Mabank, Texas on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at 12:30pm. A celebration of Sue's life will be led by her nephew Senior Pastor Raymond McDonald at The Vineyard Church of Conroe on Monday, August 19 at 4:00 p.m. Family, friends, the entire real estate community, anyone who ever bought or sold property with Sue, or played cards with her, or learned something from her, or was touched by her generosity, are all welcomed to attend.

In her honor, contributions may be made in Sue Luce's name to The Vineyard Church of Conroe, 1126 North San Jacinto Street, Conroe, Texas 77301. Or, perhaps just Plant a Daisy in Your Yard.