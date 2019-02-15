Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lucille Agnes Isam.

Lucille Agnes Isam of Magnolia, Texas passed away February 14, 2019. Lucille was born October 14, 1930

In New Waverly, Texas to John and Marcella Pavlock.

Visitation will be 5:00 to 7:00Pm Monday at Metcalf funeral Directors, with a Rosary beginning at 5:30PM. The funeral Mass will be 10:30AM Tuesday at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, New Waverly, Texas. The Rite of Committal will follow in Shepherd Hill Cemetery.

Lucille is survived by her loving family, children: Ann Simmons and husband Clyde, and Alvis Isam; grandchildren: Dell, Mark, John, and Kevin Isam, Ronnie Weide, and Jennifer Nash; numerous great and great great grandchildren, and other nieces nephews relatives and friends; sisters: Pauline Smith, and Anna Ballard and husband Jay.

Lucille loved gardening and taking care of her lawn and flowers, and also loved to fish and play with her grandchildren. She will be missed by all who knew her.