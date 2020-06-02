Funeral Services for Lucille Lehmann, 94, of Conroe will be held on Thursday, June 4, 2020 at 1:30 P.M. at St. Mark Lutheran Church, 2100 Tickner St. Conroe, TX, with Pastor Jim Menke officiating. Interment to follow at Garden Park Cemetery in Conroe. You are invited to join the family for visitation prior to the service on Thursday, June 4, 2020 from 12:30 P.M. until 1:30 P.M. at St. Mark Lutheran Church. Lucille was born December 22, 1925 in Limestone County, TX and passed away peacefully on Monday, June 1, 2020 in Conroe. Lucille and husband Ed moved to Conroe in 1950 and were charter members of St. Mark Lutheran Church which celebrated its' 60th anniversary in 2019. Lucille worked as a bookkeeper with Moran Gas, and Beall Brother's department store, then changed careers and enjoyed her final working years as a teacher's aide at Sam Houston Elementary School. A loving wife, mother, and one who always put others needs first, Lucille devoted her time to family, grandchildren and church. She enjoyed sewing, canning fresh vegetables from Eddie's garden, playing dominos, doing her needlepoint, and crafting with the ladies at St. Mark Church. Lucille was a good baker and was well known for her special peach cobbler and brown sugar brownettes. Lucille was preceded in death by Eddie, her husband of 59 years; her parents, Alton and Vey Shelton, and her brother and sister, James Alton Shelton and Sue Little. Lucille is survived by her loving family, daughters and sons-in-law, Junette and Mike Mihelich, and Helen and Jim Thornton both of Conroe; grandchildren, Stephanie Cuilty and husband, J.C. of Conroe, Sara Guerra and husband, Juan of Ventura, CA, Heather Belcher and husband, Brandon of Friendswood and Chris and wife Sarah of Austin. Also left to cherish her memory are eight great grandchildren, Sydney, Samantha, and Alex Cuilty, Evan Guerra, Kylie and Kade Belcher, Charlie and Emmeline Thornton, and her God daughter Jennifer Williams of Plano. The family wishes to send a special thanks to the staff at Woodhaven Village, Whispering Pines and Devotion Hospice for their compassionate care. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the charity of your choice. Those wishing to post tributes and memories to the family may do so at www.eickenhorstfuneral.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Courier of Montgomery County from Jun. 2 to Jun. 15, 2020.