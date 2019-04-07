Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lula Orrick.

age 80, passed away on Friday, April 5, 2019 in The Woodlands, Texas. She was born on June 9, 1938 in Tishomingo, Mississippi. She had a great love for God and her family. She enjoyed making quilts, collecting stamps and writing down Bible verses. She was preceded in death by her dad, Daniel Reid; mother, Maggie Johnson; brothers, Leland (Pete) Reid, William Reid; sister, Louise Massey; and her husband of 51 years, Perry Orrick, Sr.

Lula is survived by her five children, Kay Haney and husband Tommy, Charlotte Brazzell and husband Jimmy, Peggy Thompson and husband Michael, Perry Orrick Jr and wife Sandra and Sharron O'Quinn and husband Donnie; grandchildren, Selena, Bobby, Amanda, Rachel, James, Jackie, Presley, Kayla, Aaron, Star, Chris, Tiffany, Benji, Kimberly, Cody and Cherysa; 28 great grandchildren and the many friends she made throughout her life. She will be dearly missed.

Friends are invited to visit with the family at 11:00 AM Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at Eickenhorst Funeral Services, 1712 N. Frazier St #115, Conroe, Texas 77301. The funeral service will be following at noon. The graveside and committal service will be held at 2:00 PM in Conroe Memorial Park, 1600 Porter Rd, Conroe, Texas 77301. Those wishing to post tributes and memories to the family may do so at www.eickenhorstfuneral.com