Mable Ponder Adams, 95, returned home to her Heavenly Father on April 28, 2020. She was born near Jonesboro, Louisiana on May, 19, 1924, to Homer Morris Ponder and Pearl McMillan Ponder. She was the 2nd of 12 children. Mable married Johnny H. Adams Sr. on November 16, 1943 in Houston, Tx. She was preceded in death by her husband, Johnny, in 2005; infant twin sisters Era and Vera Ponder, Beatrice Ayers, Jo Ellen Guffy, Louise Bott. She is survived by her three children; son Bill Adams and his wife Debbie, daughter Joni Adams, son Johnny Adams Jr. and his wife Margo; Nine grandchildren: Michele Hudson, Billy Adams, Corey Adams, Mike Duncan, Lisa Duncan, Sam Adams, Laura Keuchel, Ginger Dunham, Steve Adams; 22 great grandchildren; siblings: Buddy Ponder, Evelyn Jordan, Benola Robinson, Eddie Ponder, Bill Ponder, Velda Pennington. Mable began her honorable career with the Harris County Auditors Department on Feb. 15, 1957 and retired as head of the department on Feb. 11, 1983. At which time she and Johnny moved to Onalaska, Texas where she quickly became involved in the community and an active member in the Baptist church. She enjoyed gardening, reading, RVing to every state except Hawaii, and was an excellent cook. She cherished time spent with family most of all. After Johnny's death, Mable moved to Conroe, Texas until November 2017 at which time she moved to New Waverly, Texas. Mable lived there with her son and daughter-n-law until her passing on April 28, 2020.